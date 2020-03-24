Sumo Group With its Substantial IP deserves a re-rating (Interview)

Sumo Group plc (LON:SUMO) is the topic of conversation when Bob Liao Technology Analyst at Zeus Capital joins DirectorsTalk. Bob explains how Sumo is positioned in terms of its intellectual property, the hidden sources of IP within the company and how this should translate into the company’s valuation.

Sumo Group’s businesses provide acclaimed development and design services to the video games and entertainment industries from studios in the UK, India, and Canada.

Sumo Digital, as the Group’s primary business, is one of the UK’s largest independent developers of AAA-rated video games, having studios in Sheffield, Newcastle, Nottingham, Leamington Spa, Warrington and Pune, India. The business has acquired two studios since IPO, which operate under their own names, BAFTA award-winning The Chinese Room in Brighton and Red Kite Games in Leeds. Sumo Digital provides turnkey and co-development solutions to a global blue-chip client base.

Atomhawk is a multi-award-winning visual design company, with studios in Newcastle and in Vancouver (Canada), servicing the games, film and visual effects industries.

Together, the Sumo Group plc delivers full-spectrum visual and development solutions, which include initial visual concepts, conceiving new products and game development involving all aspects of pre-production, production & development, as well as supporting games as a service.

