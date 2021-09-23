Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Strix Group strong balance sheet and low leverage provides financial flexibility (Interview)

Strix Group plc (LON:KETL) CEO Mark Bartlett joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss interim results for the six months ended 30th June 2021.


Mark takes us through the highlights of the first half, the efficiencies the new manufacturing operations in Guangzhou China will bring, how the LAICA acquisition is performing, more on the ‘Sustainable. Innovative. Dependable.’ strategy, Marks confidence of doubling revenues in five years and what else we can expect from the company for the rest of the year.

Strix Group is a global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other components and devices involving water heating and temperature control, steam management and water filtration.

Share this interview

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Strix Group strong balance sheet and low leverage provides financial flexibility (Interview)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.