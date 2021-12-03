Stobart Energy have good outlets for growth over the next few years (Analyst Interview)

Eskin plc´s Stobart Energy (LON:ESKN) is the subject of conversation when Robin Byde joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. Robin explains what Stobart Energy does, explains why he thinks the company has a strong investment case and how the company can grow the business over the next 5 years.

Esken plc (LON:ESKN) has a clear strategy to develop valuable growth assets from aviation and energy from waste.

Stobart Energy a subsiduary of Eskin have a transformational and maturing business which supplies fuel to biomass plants across the UK so that they can, in turn, create renewable energy. They do this via specialist procurement, transport, operations, quality and plant management teams.