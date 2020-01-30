SimplyBiz shareholders should appreciate double-digit earnings growth (Interview)

SimplyBiz Group (LON: SBIZ) is the topic of conversation when Robin Savage, Analyst at Zeus Capital talks to DirectorsTalk. Robin talks us through the key points from its year end trading update, explains how the update fits in with the Zeus forecast and expectations and Robin shares his thoughts on the share price in terms of fair value.

With over 3,700 member firms in the UK, SimplyBiz is an independent provider of compliance and business services to financial advisers, including directly authorised IFAs, directly authorised mortgage advisers, workplace consultants and directly authorised consumer credit brokers. It also provides marketing and promotion, product panelling and co-manufacturing services to more than 135 financial institutions, through access to its membership.