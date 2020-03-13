SimplyBiz high quality recurring revenues, growing organically at over 10% pa (Interview)

SimplyBiz plc (LON:SBIZ) is the topic of conversation when Robin Savage, Research Analyst at Zeus Capital caught up with DirectorsTalk. Robin explain how full year results compare with the 28th Jan update, how this changes the Zeus forecast and shares his thoughts on fair value for the company shares.

With over 3,700 member firms in the UK, SimplyBiz group is a leading independent provider of compliance and business services to financial advisers, including directly authorised IFAs, directly authorised mortgage advisers, workplace consultants and directly authorised consumer credit brokers. It also provides marketing and promotion, product panelling and co-manufacturing services to more than 135 financial institutions, through access to its membership.

Defaqto is a financial services technology business operating a fintech platform for over 9,500 users, across 3,300 firms and providing independent ratings of 21,000 financial products and funds that are licensed by 250 brands.

