SimplyBiz expect higher than market earnings growth (Interview)

SimplyBiz Group plc (LON:SBIZ) is the topic of conversation when Robin Savage, Research Analyst at Zeus Capital joins DirectorsTalk. Robin talks us through the key points from the company interim results, explains the management guidance in terms of relevance with consensus expectations and shares his thoughts on the company valuation.

The SimplyBiz Group provides essential support services, software and data that enable professional financial advisers, financial intermediaries and product providers to deliver better outcomes for their customers.

It supports 3,700 intermediary firms with regulatory and business support in addition to 1,900 customer firms of its fintech platform, while providing essential distribution support to over 400 financial institutions.

The Group’s understanding of the changing regulatory landscape and deep insights into the needs of customers, advisers and product providers enables it to add unique value to the retail financial services sector.

