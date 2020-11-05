Twitter
Purplebricks well capitalised UK estate agent with arguably the strongest brand (Analyst Interview)

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP) is the topic of conversation when Robin Savage, Research Analyst at Zeus Capital joins DirectorsTalk. Robin talks us through the key points from the company’s trading update, explains the changes he’ll be making to the forecasts and how Robin sees the company in terms of fair value.

Purplebricks Group is a leading technology-led estate agency business, based in the UK. The company combines highly experienced and professional Local Property Experts and innovative technology to help make the process of selling, buying or letting more convenient, transparent and cost effective. Its shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange AIM market. 

