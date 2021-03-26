Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Pendragon strategic plan working very well (Analyst Interview)

Pendragon plc (LON:PDG) is the topic of conversation when Mike Allen, Head of Research at Zeus Capital joins DirectorsTalk. Mike discuses key themes he noted in the full year results for the year ended 31st December 2020, any changes made to the forecast, the outlook for the company and how he views the company in terms of a valuation.

Pendragon PLC is the second largest motor retailer in the United Kingdom. It operates the Evans Halshaw, Stratstone, brands of Quickco, Car Store used car supermarkets in United Kingdom, and dealerships in the United States. The company is based at Annesley, Nottingham.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Zeus Capital Ltd.

Share this interview

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Pendragon strategic plan working very well (Analyst Interview)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.