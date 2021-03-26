Pendragon strategic plan working very well (Analyst Interview)

Pendragon plc (LON:PDG) is the topic of conversation when Mike Allen, Head of Research at Zeus Capital joins DirectorsTalk. Mike discuses key themes he noted in the full year results for the year ended 31st December 2020, any changes made to the forecast, the outlook for the company and how he views the company in terms of a valuation.

Pendragon PLC is the second largest motor retailer in the United Kingdom. It operates the Evans Halshaw, Stratstone, brands of Quickco, Car Store used car supermarkets in United Kingdom, and dealerships in the United States. The company is based at Annesley, Nottingham.