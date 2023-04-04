Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Pearson plc 35.7% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Broker Ratings

Pearson plc with ticker (LON:PSON) now has a potential upside of 35.7% according to Deutsche.



Deutsche set a target price of 1,140 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Pearson plc share price of 840 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential upside of 35.7%. Trading has ranged between 723 (52 week low) and 1,006 (52 week high) with an average of 1,654,073 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £6,008,216,596.

Pearson PLC is a learning company. The Company’s divisions include Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills and Higher Education. Its Virtual Learning division offers online learning for every age and stage of education. It offers digital and blended English solutions to educational institutions in approximately 163 countries around the world, as well as the flagship Pearson Test of English. Its digital and blended English solutions are used in academic institutions and private language schools across the world. It combines engaging courseware, teacher support and assessment with its assessment brand, The Pearson Test of English (PTE). It focuses on serving the committed learner. It is a strategic solutions provider for workforce skills. It is also focused on producing higher education digital learning materials in North America. Its products include Connections Academy, Credly, Faethm, Mondly by Pearson, Pearson, PTE and Pearson VUE.



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

