Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Nanoco fourth work package from a major European customer (Analyst Interview)

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) is the topic of conversation when Edison Director of TMT/Industrials Anne Margaret Crow joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Having announced that Nanoco has signed a further agreement with its important European electronics customer Anne explains what the package is for, the significance of the award, the financial implications and implications with regards to company valuation.

Nanoco Group plc is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. They are the market leader in the research, development, licensing and manufacture of heavy-metal-free quantum dots, called CFQD® quantum dots, for use in various commercial applications.

You might also enjoy reading  Nanoco Group signs additional work package for significant European Customer
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Nanoco Group

Share this interview

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Nanoco fourth work package from a major European customer (Analyst Interview)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.