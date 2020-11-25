BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust quality driven and consistently outperforming peers (Analyst Interview)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) is the topic of conversation when Rob Murphy Managing Director at Edison Investment Research joins DirectorsTalk. Rob explain BRGE’s philosophy and process, how the trust has performed versus the European market and its peers in the AIC Europe sector, the constructiveness of managers on the outlook for European equities and highlights the structure of the portfolio with some recent transactions.

The Company aims to provide capital growth, primarily through investment in a focused portfolio constructed from a combination of the securities of large, mid and small capitalisation European companies, together with some investment in the developing markets of Europe.

