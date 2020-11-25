Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust quality driven and consistently outperforming peers (Analyst Interview)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) is the topic of conversation when Rob Murphy Managing Director at Edison Investment Research joins DirectorsTalk. Rob explain BRGE’s philosophy and process, how the trust has performed versus the European market and its peers in the AIC Europe sector, the constructiveness of managers on the outlook for European equities and highlights the structure of the portfolio with some recent transactions.

The Company aims to provide capital growth, primarily through investment in a focused portfolio constructed from a combination of the securities of large, mid and small capitalisation European companies, together with some investment in the developing markets of Europe.

For more information on BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust visit:

blackrock.com/uk/brge

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc

Share this interview

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
BlackRock
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust quality driven and consistently outperforming peers (Analyst Interview)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.