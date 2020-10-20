Marshall Motor Holdings – Why does it continually outperform? (Interview)

Marshall Motor Holdings plc (LON:MMH) CEO Daksh Gupta is interviewed by Mike Allen Head of Research at Zeus Capital in this video interview on the company’s latest trading update. Daksh talks about the dynamics behind the outperformance, what’s driven this demand, record volume in what the media and SMMT have said this was the worst September since 1999, expectations going forward, the strength and quality of the Marshall platform and views on the company over the next 5 years or so.

Marshall Motor Holdings is the 7th largest motor dealer group in the UK with 117 franchised dealerships representing 23 brand partners across 28 counties.

In May 2020 the Group was recognised by the Great Place to Work Institute, being ranked the 12th best place to work in the UK (super large company category). This was the tenth year in succession that the Group has achieved Great Place to Work status.

