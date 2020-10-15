Marshall Motor Holdings material forecast changes (Analyst Interview)

Marshall Motor Holdings plc (LON:MMH) is the topic of conversation when Mike Allen, Head of Research at Zeus Capital joins DirectorsTalk. Mike talks us through the highlights of the company trading update, the impact this has on forecasts, shares his long term view of the company, why Marshall consistently outperforms the market and touches on the company culture, OEMs relationships and management.

Marshall Motor Holdings principal activities are the sale and repair of new and used vehicles. The Group operates six trade parts specialists, two used car centres, six standalone body shops and one pre delivery inspection centre.

In May 2020 the Group was recognised by the Great Place to Work Institute, being ranked the 12th best place to work in the UK (super large company category). This was the tenth year in succession that the Group has achieved Great Place to Work status.

