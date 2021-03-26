Jubilee Metals Group – Another set of strong results with further revenue streams coming online (Interview)

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP) CEO Leon Coetzer joins DirectorsTalk to discuss half year results. Leon talks us through the standout numbers, explains if be this can sustained or have we reached a plateau for Jubilee and what shareholders look forward in the short term.

Jubilee Metals Group is an industry leading metal recovery business focussed on the retreatment and metals recovery from mine tailings, waste, slag, slurry and other secondary materials generated from mining operations.

The Company’s expanding multi-project portfolio across South Africa and Zambia provides exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals (‘PGMs’), chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper and cobalt.