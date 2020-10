Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC) is the topic of conversation when Bob Liao chats to DirectorsTalk. Bob gives us an overview of the acquisition of its Middle East franchise partner, talks about the return potential and its risks and explains how the acquisition will affect the rollout plans of the group.

Escape Hunt is a leading operator of escape rooms in the fast-growing experiential leisure sector.

