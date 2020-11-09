Twitter
Escape Hunt very well positioned despite lockdown

Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC) is the topic of conversation when Bob Liao, Technology Analyst at Zeus Capital joins DirectorsTalk. Bob gives us an update on trading post lockdown, how a second lockdown would impact its buildout plans and how trading might be impacted.

Escape Hunt is a global provider of live ‘escape the room’ experiences. The first branch was opened in 2013 in Bangkok, Thailand. Since then, the business has grown quickly, and now has a franchised global network of branches in 27 countries.

An escape room is a physical adventure game in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock. Escape Hunt’s games typically require players to solve a crime story or mystery, which has been tailored to the location of the branch, within 60 minutes.

