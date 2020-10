Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC) is the topic of conversation when Bob Liao, Analyst at Zeus Capital joins DirectorsTalk. Bob explains how the reopening of their sites, post lockdown, has gone, provides an update of how expansion plans are progressing now and how Escape Hunt is positioned for a tightening of lockdown measures.

Escape Hunt is a leading operator of escape rooms in the fast-growing experiential leisure sector.

