Equity Lifestyle Properties, In – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 11.8% Upside Potential

Equity Lifestyle Properties, In with ticker code (ELS) have now 11 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 81 and 67 with the average target price sitting at $75.05. Given that the stocks previous close was at $67.13 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 11.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of $68.19 and the 200 day moving average is $67.90. The market capitalization for the company is $13,120m. Visit the company website at: https://www.equitylifestyleproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $14,668m based on the market consensus.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.