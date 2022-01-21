Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

City of London Investment Group very reliable with an attractive dividend (Analyst Interview)

City of London Investment Group plc (LON: CLIG) is the topic of conversation when Robin Savage joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Robin shares his thoughts on the interim trading update for the quarter ended 31st December 2021, explains how this changes his view on CLIG as an investment and how you should value CLIG shares.

City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG), is a leading specialist asset management group offering a range of institutional and retail products investing primarily in closed-end funds.

You might also enjoy reading  Likewise acquisition enhances growth says Zeus Capital
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Zeus Capital Ltd.

Share this interview

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
City of London Investment Group very reliable with an attractive dividend (Analyst Interview)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.