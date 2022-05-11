Twitter
Cerillion should expect increased revenues in H2 as pipeline increases (VIDEO)

Cerillion plc (LON:CER) CEO Louis Hall joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss its interim results for the six months ended 31 March 2022.

Louis talks through the large, 31%, increase in the new customer sales pipeline and if he expects to see strong new orders in the second half of the year and the steps the company is taking to tackle overheating in the IT/tech sector.

Cerillion plc (LON CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems with more than 20 years’ experience delivering solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance, utilities and transportation sectors.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Cerillion plc

