Cerillion customers to monetise 5G rollout more effectively with Enterprise BSS/OSS update (Interview)

Cerillion plc (LON:CER) Chief Executive Officer Louis Hall joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss the release of the latest version of its Enterprise BSS/OSS suite. Louis talks us through the key highlights, explains what the “pure product model” means, how Cerillion will be helping CSPs with their “Total Experience”, who has signed up for the new product version and what we can expect from the company over the coming months.

Cerillion plc is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems with more than 20 years’ experience delivering solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance, utilities and transportation sectors.