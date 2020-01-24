Cambria Automobiles extract very good value with latest acquisitions (Interview)

Cambria Automobiles (LON: CAMB) is the topic of conversation when Mike Allen, Head of Research at Zeus Capital joins DirectorsTalk. Mike shares his thoughts on the acquisition of two new franchises, changes made to the forecast and shares his thoughts on the company in terms of an investment.

Cambria Automobiles was established in 2006 and has built a balanced portfolio of high luxury, premium and volume car dealerships, comprising over 40 franchises representing major brands across the UK. The Group’s businesses are autonomous and trade under local brand names, including County Motor Works, Dees, Doves, Grange, Invicta, Motorparks and Pure Triumph.

The Group’s strategy is to complement its existing franchise and brand portfolio by acquiring earnings enhancing operations, using its strong balance sheet and disciplined approach to capital allocation.

Cambria’s medium term ambition is to create a £1 billion turnover business producing attractive returns on capital.