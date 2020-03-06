Cambria Automobiles Delivers and Outperforms Consistently (Interview)

Cambria Automobiles plc (LON:CAMB) is the topic of conversation when Mike Allen, Head of research at Zeus Capital joins DirectorsTalk. Mike talks us through the key themes he noted in the latest trading update, explains what has driven growth, how this affects the forecast and shares his view on the company in terms of valuation.

Cambria Automobiles was established in 2006 and has built a balanced portfolio of high luxury, premium and volume car dealerships, comprising over 40 franchises representing major brands across the UK. The Group’s businesses are autonomous and trade under local brand names, including County Motor Works, Dees, Doves, Grange, Invicta, Motorparks and Pure Triumph.

The Group’s strategy is to complement its existing franchise and brand portfolio by acquiring earnings enhancing operations, using its strong balance sheet and disciplined approach to capital allocation.

