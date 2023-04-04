BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock 1.8% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock with ticker (LON:BT.A) now has a potential upside of 1.8% according to Deutsche.







Deutsche set a target price of 150 GBX for the company, which when compared to the BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock share price of 147 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential upside of 1.8%. Trading has ranged between 111 (52 week low) and 197 (52 week high) with an average of 18,095,892 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £14,524,921,125.











