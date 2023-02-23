Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Avingtrans Plc deliver a good solid half despite challenging backdrop (VIDEO)

Avingtrans Plc (LON:AVG) CEO Steve McQuillan joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss interim results for the six months ended 30 November 2022.

Steve talks us through the financial highlights, gives us brief a breakdown of the main divisions and how they are performing, explains why the medical division has ‘exciting potential’, why the order book is stronger than average across the Group and what investors can expect from Avingtrans this year.

Avingtrans Plc designs, manufactures and supplies critical components, modules, systems and associated services to the energy, medical and industrial sectors.

