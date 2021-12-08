Avingtrans acquisition of Transkem a great strategic fit (Interview)

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) PSRE Divisional Managing Director Austen Adams joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss the acquisition of Hillington-based Transkem.

Austen explains what the company does, how much it cost, the strategic fit with Avingtrans and if the company will be looking to do more acquisitions in this area.

