AFC Energy Initiation – More revenues building quickly (Analyst Interview)

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) is the topic of conversation when Mike Allen, Research Director at Zeus Capital joins DirectorsTalk. Mike explains what key themes we should note from the initiation report, how investors should value AFC and what Mike expects to see in terms of news flow over the coming months.

AFC Energy is commercialising a scalable alkaline fuel cell system, to provide clean electricity for on and off grid applications. The technology, pioneered over the past twelve years in the UK, is now deployable in electric vehicle chargers, off-grid decentralised power systems and industrial gas plants as part of a portfolio approach to the decarbonisation of local electricity needs.

