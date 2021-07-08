Twitter
AdEPT Technology “momentum very much returning” (Interview)

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT) CEO Phil Race joins DirectorsTalk to discuss final results for the full year ended 31 March 2021. Phil talks us through the highlights, how its focus on Cloud Centric Strategic Services played out, expands on the strong momentum from Q4, cash flow and the balance sheet and Phil´s view on the outlook for the company.

AdEPT Technology Group is one of the UK’s leading independent providers of managed services for IT, connectivity, unified communications solutions, and cloud services.

Adept Technology Group plc

AdEPT Technology, CEO Phil Race
