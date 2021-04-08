AdEPT Technology Group well positioned to take advantage of strong opportunities (Interview)

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT) CEO Phil Race joins DirectorsTalk to discuss its trading update for the financial year ended 31st March 2021. Phil talks us through the company performance, the strong cash position, plans with the new facility, the AdEPT one program and the outlook for the company.

Established in 2003, AdEPT Technology Group are a managed services and telecommunications provider offering award-winning, proven and uncomplicated technical solutions for over 12,000 organisations across the UK with a mission of ‘Uniting technology, inspiring people’.