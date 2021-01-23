Volta Finance seven yield uplifts (Analyst Interview)

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk. Mark talks us through his recent report entitled ‘Volta’s seven yield uplifts’, explains why the company can pay a big dividend because it is in the highest-yielding bits of the CLO market and why he thinks the relative advantage increased sharply in 2020.

Volta Finance Ltd is a closed-ended limited liability company registered in Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended). The Company is an authorised collective investment scheme in Guernsey, regulated under The Protection of Investors (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law, 1987.

The Company’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis.