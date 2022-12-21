Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Valeura Energy no dilution, no debt and great cash flow, Sean Guest explains how (VIDEO)

Valeura Energy (TSX:VLE) CEO Sean Guest joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss the acquisition of several assets in the offshore Gulf of Thailand.

Sean explains what this really means for shareholders, how the deal will be financed, with no dilution to shareholders, effectively no debt, and assets that cash flows $30 million per month – what the catch is, decommissioning obligations and now growth opportunities in the portfolio.

Valeura Energy Inc. is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders.

