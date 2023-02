Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE) is the topic of conversation when Stephane Foucaud Head of research at Auctus Advisors joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Stephane shares his thoughts on what looks to be an incredible acquisition in Thailand, explains how the company got such a good deal and how we should look at the liabilities.

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX: VLE) is an upstream oil and gas company with assets in the offshore Gulf of Thailand and the Thrace Basin of Turkey.