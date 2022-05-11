Valeura Energy has plenty of upside potential say Auctus Advisors (Analyst VIDEO)

Valeura Energy Inc. (LON:VLU) is the topic of conversation when Stephane Foucaud founding partner of Auctus Advisory joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Stephane tells us more about the KrisEnergy’s Thai assets acquisition, shares his view on the strategic fit alongside Valeura’s Turkish assets, the expectation around production volumes and potential revenues in Thailand and other potential opportunities he sees for the business in the future.

Valeura Energy (LON VLU) is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders. The Company has a strong balance sheet with no debt, positioning it for potential inorganic growth opportunities, and substantial upside potential through an operated deep, tight gas play.

Auctus Advisors is a specialist Equity Capital Markets and Advisory business with a focus in the Energy Sector.