Zephyr Energy large untapped scale-up opportunity in US (Analyst VIDEO)

Zephyr Energy Plc (LON:ZPHR) is the topic of conversation when Stephane Foucaud Head of Research at Auctus Advisors joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Stephane provides us with some background to the company, explains why the Paradox Basin is so exciting, what Zephyr have achieved at the basin so far, the Bakken assets and what we can expect next from the company.

Zephyr Energy are a technology-led exploration & production company focused superior economic returns from responsibly-developed oil and gas projects.

