Zephry Energy a busy period that could completely transform it (VIDEO)

Zephyr Energy Plc (LON:ZPHR) is the topic of conversation when Stephane Foucaud Head of Research at Auctus Advisors joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Stephane explains why the acquisition of further acreage in the Paradox basin is important for the company, what it means for the resource base and why the next few months are so exciting for Zephyr.

Zephyr Energy are a technology-led exploration & production company focused on superior economic returns from responsibly-developed oil and gas projects.