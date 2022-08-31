Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Zephry Energy a busy period that could completely transform it (VIDEO)

Zephyr Energy Plc (LON:ZPHR) is the topic of conversation when Stephane Foucaud Head of Research at Auctus Advisors joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Stephane explains why the acquisition of further acreage in the Paradox basin is important for the company, what it means for the resource base and why the next few months are so exciting for Zephyr.

Zephyr Energy are a technology-led exploration & production company focused on superior economic returns from responsibly-developed oil and gas projects.

You might also enjoy reading  Zephyr Energy appoint Panmure Gordon as Joint Broker
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Zephyr Energy plc

Share this interview

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Zephry Energy a busy period that could completely transform it (VIDEO)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.