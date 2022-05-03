Valeura Energy to increase revenues and production (VIDEO)

Valeura Energy Inc. (LON:VLU) CEO Sean Guest joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss a Sale and Purchase Agreement with KrisEnergy (Asia) Ltd to acquire all of the shares of KrisEnergy International.

Sean walks us through the highlights of the assets, explains how this changes the investment case for the company, the expected contribution to Valeura’s revenues, growth opportunities for the assets, the expertise Valeura has in the Asia-Pacific region and further M&A opportunities.

Valeura Energy Inc (LON:VLU) is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders. The Company has a strong balance sheet with no debt, positioning it for potential inorganic growth opportunities, and substantial upside potential through an operated deep, tight gas play.

The Company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and its shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol VLE and on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol VLU.