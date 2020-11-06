Tern plc investment Talking Medicines has great synergies across the whole portfolio (Interview)

Tern plc (LON:TERN) CEO Albert Sisto joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss the addition of Talking Medicines to its portfolio. Albert explains what attracted them to the company, how the funds that they have provided will be used and other companies within the portfolio and the synergies across it.

