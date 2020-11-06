Twitter
Tern plc investment Talking Medicines has great synergies across the whole portfolio (Interview)

Tern plc (LON:TERN) CEO Albert Sisto joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss the addition of Talking Medicines to its portfolio. Albert explains what attracted them to the company, how the funds that they have provided will be used and other companies within the portfolio and the synergies across it.

Tern provides venture capital to exciting, high growth IoT innovators in Europe. They provide more than just funding. They provide support and create a genuinely collaborative environment for talented, well-motivated teams, empowering business owners to fulfil their potential for fast growth, market leadership and strong exit multiples.

