Wyld Networks extending satellite coverage and staying ahead of the competition (VIDEO)

Wyld Networks (STO:WYLD) CEO Alastair Williamson joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to talk us through the latest news from the company.

Alastair talks us through an agreement with Lacuna Space, a LEO satellite operator to provide additional satellite coverage, the difference between the hardware orders and the data orders recently received, the rational behind a placement of approximately 7.3 million SEK, why its largest shareholder Tern Plc (LON:TERN) didn’t take part in the placing and the launching of a service in December this year.

