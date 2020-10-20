Space and People plc starting to see a healthy demand (Analyst Interview)

Space and People plc (LON:SAL) is the topic of conversation when Robin Byde joins DirectorsTalk. Robin provides some background on what the company does, how it has traded recently and what opportunities lie ahead for potential investors.

Space and People place brands, businesses & promoters seeking space for retail, promotions & brand experience in shopping centres & travel hubs.

Whether you are a small local retailer or a global brand, the company will match your campaign to the correct venues to achieve your objectives. They provide an end-to-end service from design and installation of mall retail kiosks to ongoing visual merchandising support for retailers, financial management and activity analysis.

They have a full range of promotional space in shopping venues throughout the UK and also have our own network of digital promotional kiosks in shopping centres and other high footfall venues such as train stations.

They are high footfall venue commercialisation experts and have experience in creating mall strategies for all types of high footfall venue.

