RECI resiliant against inflation and interest rate increases (VIDEO)

Real Estate Credit Investments (LON: RECI) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co Analyst Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark talks us through his latest report entitled ‘New faces, same resilience’, explains why it is important to look at the most recent of deals, what he found in his analysis and what he learned from the latest quarterly investor presentation and factsheet.

Real Estate Credit Investments is a closed-ended investment company which originates and invests in real estate debt which is secured by commercial or residential properties in Western Europe, – focusing primarily on the United Kingdom, France and Germany.