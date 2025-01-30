REACT Group Chairman on Growth, Resilience, and What’s Next for Investors (Video)

REACT Group Plc (LON:REAT) has delivered another year of solid financial growth despite economic challenges.

Chairman Mark Braund discusses the company’s latest results, revealing a 6% organic revenue increase, an 87% recurring revenue base, and a strategic acquisition set to drive further expansion. He explains how REACT’s business model thrives in both recurring contracts and high-margin specialist services, why cross-selling is unlocking new revenue streams, and what investors should watch in the months ahead. With a resilient track record and a focus on essential, non-discretionary services, REACT Group remains well-positioned for sustained success.

REACT Group Plc is a specialist cleaning and facilities management services provider, offering high-value solutions across industries, including healthcare, transport, and infrastructure.