Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

REACT Group Chairman on Growth, Resilience, and What’s Next for Investors (Video)

REACT Group Plc (LON:REAT) has delivered another year of solid financial growth despite economic challenges.

Chairman Mark Braund discusses the company’s latest results, revealing a 6% organic revenue increase, an 87% recurring revenue base, and a strategic acquisition set to drive further expansion. He explains how REACT’s business model thrives in both recurring contracts and high-margin specialist services, why cross-selling is unlocking new revenue streams, and what investors should watch in the months ahead. With a resilient track record and a focus on essential, non-discretionary services, REACT Group remains well-positioned for sustained success.

REACT Group Plc is a specialist cleaning and facilities management services provider, offering high-value solutions across industries, including healthcare, transport, and infrastructure.

Share on:
Watch On Spotify
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
    REACT Group Chairman on Growth, Resilience, and What’s Next for Investors (Video)

    Other Interviews

    More News

    Search

    Useful links

    Disclaimer

    You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

    © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.