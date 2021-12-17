Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Poolbeg Pharma to develop oral vaccine delivery platform (Interview)

Poolbeg Pharma plc (LON:POLB) CEO Jeremy Skillington joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss a new deal with AnaBio to develop an oral vaccine delivery platform.

Jeremy talks us through the details of today’s announcement, tells us more about the Melioidosis deal, progress made on asset POLB 001 and if we can expect more deals in the coming months.

Poolbeg Pharma (LON: POLB) is a clinical stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company, with a novel capital light clinical model which enables them to develop multiple products faster and more cost effectively than the traditional biotech model.

Poolbeg aspires to become a “one-stop shop” for big pharma to find Phase II ready products for development and commercialisation. 

You might also enjoy reading  Poolbeg Pharma Rapidly progressing towards LPS challenge study
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Poolbeg Pharma plc

Share this interview

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Poolbeg Pharma to develop oral vaccine delivery platform (Interview)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.