Poolbeg Pharma to develop oral vaccine delivery platform (Interview)

Poolbeg Pharma plc (LON:POLB) CEO Jeremy Skillington joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss a new deal with AnaBio to develop an oral vaccine delivery platform.

Jeremy talks us through the details of today’s announcement, tells us more about the Melioidosis deal, progress made on asset POLB 001 and if we can expect more deals in the coming months.

Poolbeg Pharma (LON: POLB) is a clinical stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company, with a novel capital light clinical model which enables them to develop multiple products faster and more cost effectively than the traditional biotech model.

Poolbeg aspires to become a “one-stop shop” for big pharma to find Phase II ready products for development and commercialisation.