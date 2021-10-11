Poolbeg Pharma partner with Eurofins Genomics for AI data analysis (Interview)

Poolbeg Pharma plc (LON:POLB) CEO Jeremy Skillington joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss partnering with leading global biopharma services company Eurofins Genomics. Jeremy tells us more about this exciting step in its AI data analysis programme, clarifies the ownership of the human challenge samples, the next step in the data analysis programme, how AI analysis will be used to discover new drugs and explains the benefits of analysing data using AI.

Poolbeg Pharma plc is a clinical stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company, with a novel capital light, clinical model which enables them to develop multiple products faster and more cost effectively than the traditional biotech model.