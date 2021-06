OnTheMarket.com plc (LON:OTMP) is the topic of conversation when Zeus Capital Research Analyst, Robin Savage joins DirectorsTalk. Robin talks us through the key points of the company´s full year results, explains how the company is currently trading and how any investors should value the company.

OnTheMarket plc, is a leading UK residential property portal provider, operating OnTheMarket.com which is majority owned by agents.