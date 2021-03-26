OnTheMarket Deal with fast growing Glanty is a good opportunity for both (Analyst Interview)

OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP) is the topic of conversation when Robin Savage joins DirectorsTalk. Robin explains how important this acquisition is for the company, the financial impact of the Glanty acquisition and how you should assess the value of OTMP shares.

OnTheMarket plc own a British property search portal that launched in January 2015. It covers the residential property market including sales and lettings throughout the United Kingdom. It is the third biggest property portal provider in terms of traffic and competes with companies including Rightmove and Zoopla