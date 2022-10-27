Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Miton UK Microcap Trust see tremendous opportunity for small caps moving through the recession (VIDEO)

Miton UK Microcap Trust (LON:MINI) Gervais Williams Co-Fund Manager discusses the Chancellor’s new approach for Corporate Britain and UK equities.

Gervais explains what this new approach means for UK equities, how this benefits small caps and mentions some of the MINI portfolio companies that are well positioned to improve shareholder value in the near to medium term.

Miton UK MicroCap Trust intends to invest primarily in the smallest companies, measured by their market capitalisation and quoted or traded on an exchange in the United Kingdom.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

Share this interview

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
WhatsApp
Miton UK Microcap Trust see tremendous opportunity for small caps moving through the recession (VIDEO)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.