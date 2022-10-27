Miton UK Microcap Trust see tremendous opportunity for small caps moving through the recession (VIDEO)

Miton UK Microcap Trust (LON:MINI) Gervais Williams Co-Fund Manager discusses the Chancellor’s new approach for Corporate Britain and UK equities.

Gervais explains what this new approach means for UK equities, how this benefits small caps and mentions some of the MINI portfolio companies that are well positioned to improve shareholder value in the near to medium term.

Miton UK MicroCap Trust intends to invest primarily in the smallest companies, measured by their market capitalisation and quoted or traded on an exchange in the United Kingdom.