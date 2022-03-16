Premier Miton UK MicroCap Trust Gervais Williams talks hidden gems

Premier Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI) Fund Manager Gervais Williams joins DirectorsTalk Interviews discusses the impact the Ukraine war has had on Markets.

Gervais explains the sectors that have been affected, the need to accelerate energy transition and the importance of securing supply of critical resources and technology and hidden gem stocks that investors might not necessarily think of in some of these impacted sectors.

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc intends to invest primarily in the smallest companies, measured by their market capitalisation, quoted or traded on an exchange in the United Kingdom at the time of investment.