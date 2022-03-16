Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Premier Miton UK MicroCap Trust Gervais Williams talks hidden gems

Premier Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI) Fund Manager Gervais Williams joins DirectorsTalk Interviews discusses the impact the Ukraine war has had on Markets.

Gervais explains the sectors that have been affected, the need to accelerate energy transition and the importance of securing supply of critical resources and technology and hidden gem stocks that investors might not necessarily think of in some of these impacted sectors.

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc intends to invest primarily in the smallest companies, measured by their market capitalisation, quoted or traded on an exchange in the United Kingdom at the time of investment.

You might also enjoy reading  Miton UK MicroCap Trust favourable strategy in 2022
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.