Miton UK Microcap Trust Gervais Williams on high performers and recovery potential (VIDEO)

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc (LON:MINI) Co Fund Manager Gervais Williams joins DirectorsTalk to discuss stock picking in a looming recession.

Gervais explains his investment strategy with MINI and how it informs investment decisions and how in a looming recession the MINI’s strategy will fare against the mainstream stock market.

We discuss stocks such as Supreme plc, HeiQ plc, CML Microsystems and Aferian plc and other stocks that are performing well or have a strong recovery potential.

Miton UK MicroCap Trust intends to invest primarily in the smallest companies, measured by market capitalisation and quoted or traded on an exchange in the United Kingdom.

