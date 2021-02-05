Miton UK MicroCap Trust Fund Manager Gervais Williams discusses changing market trends

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI) Fund Manager Gervais Williams joins DirectorsTalk to discuss changing market trends, the effects on unicorns such as GameStop and others, the advantage microcaps have and the sectors investors might consider at this point in time.

The Miton UK Microcap Trust intends to invest primarily in the smallest companies, measured by their market capitalisation, quoted or traded on an exchange in the United Kingdom at the time of investment. It is likely that the majority of the micro cap companies held in the Company’s portfolio will be quoted on the FTSE AIM All-Share Index (an index consisting of all companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market which meet the FTSE’s eligibility criteria) and will typically have a market capitalisation of less than £150 million at the time of investment