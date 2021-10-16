Lookers plc outperforming the trend (Analyst Interview)

Lookers Plc (LON:LOOK) is the topic of conversation when Mike Allen, Head of Research at Zeus Capital joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. Mike talks us through the key themes he noted in the company trading update covering the three month period ended 30 September 2021. Mike also explains the changes made to the forecasts and shares his view on the company in terms of an investment.

Lookers plc, is one of the leading UK motor retail and after-sales service groups. The company strategy is to have the right brands at the right locations, alongside excellent service and a commitment to providing an outstanding retail service.